Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 101,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 235,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

