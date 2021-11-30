Millennium Management LLC Buys 6,090 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 39.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 113,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 31.2% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $280,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

