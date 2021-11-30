Millennium Management LLC Buys 37,049 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.60% of American Superconductor worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Superconductor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

AMSC opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $366.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.