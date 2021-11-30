Millennium Management LLC Acquires 21,993 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 711.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Visteon by 22.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter.

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

