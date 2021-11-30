Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $340.50

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 340.50 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 346.82 ($4.53), with a volume of 3564543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376.40 ($4.92).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 392.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 436.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

