Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 7,191 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 102,728.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Clarus were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Clarus by 61.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after acquiring an additional 689,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Clarus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clarus by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Clarus by 37.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 353,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 96,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.88. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.