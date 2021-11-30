Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $192,000 in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLP opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $618.13 million, a PE ratio of -174.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

