Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 98,080.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,916,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 366.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $851.75 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

