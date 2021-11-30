Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 173,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,745,000 after acquiring an additional 405,403 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after purchasing an additional 794,329 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.2% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,507,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares during the period.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

