Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 4,087 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 102,175.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National Research were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in National Research in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the second quarter worth $64,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the second quarter worth $241,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth $312,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.70. National Research Co. has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $224,602.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,503. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

National Research Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

