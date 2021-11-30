Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 2,707 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 90,233.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 64.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $731,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 108.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yura V. Barabash acquired 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $576.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.