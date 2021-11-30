Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 14,720 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 113,230.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.