Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $9.85 million and $151,712.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

