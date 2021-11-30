Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Insider Sells 1,909,323.90 in Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total transaction of 1,909,323.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MMAT stock opened at 3.76 on Tuesday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.67 and a 12 month high of 21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.64.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter.
About Meta Materials
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.
