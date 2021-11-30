Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Insider Sells 1,909,323.90 in Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total transaction of 1,909,323.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MMAT stock opened at 3.76 on Tuesday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.67 and a 12 month high of 21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.64.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth $40,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

