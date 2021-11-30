Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

