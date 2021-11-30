Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

CL stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.