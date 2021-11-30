Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

