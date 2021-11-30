Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 378 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after acquiring an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $183.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

