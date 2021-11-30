Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of ON stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $64.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

