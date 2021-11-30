Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.61.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

