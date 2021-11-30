Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $254.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

