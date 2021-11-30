Meme Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.98 or 0.00314726 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010522 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005641 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012034 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

