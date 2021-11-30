Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($8.90).

MGGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of MGGT stock opened at GBX 739.20 ($9.66) on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 383.10 ($5.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 741.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 629.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.