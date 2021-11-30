Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,976 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.7% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $139,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.02. 150,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,187. The stock has a market cap of $146.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.89. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

