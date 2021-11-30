MediShares (MDS) One Day Volume Tops $197,104.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. One MediShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $197,104.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00238250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

