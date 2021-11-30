Medicalchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $73,309.00 (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. Medicalchain has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $73,309.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

