MCDEX (MCB) Price Reaches $32.09 on Top Exchanges

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular exchanges. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

