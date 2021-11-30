Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Stock Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.05% of Maverix Metals worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

NYSE MMX opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $675.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

