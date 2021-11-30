Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.950-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.