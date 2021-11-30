Masari 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,843.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $503,031.21 and $1,843.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,018.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.11 or 0.07954610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.43 or 0.00367871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.64 or 0.00997344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00084518 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.33 or 0.00424583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.40 or 0.00385047 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

