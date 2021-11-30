Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HERO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45.

