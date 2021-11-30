Marshall Wace LLP Sells 185,871 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 92.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185,871 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Xperi were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

XPER stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

