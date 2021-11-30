Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000.

Shares of RTH stock opened at $195.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.49. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $199.65.

