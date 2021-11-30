Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

OMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.