Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

NYSE:DKL opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.85.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. The firm had revenue of $189.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.80%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

