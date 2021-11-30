Marshall Wace LLP Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth about $25,030,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after buying an additional 445,722 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Teradata by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 366,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,620,000 after acquiring an additional 220,056 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

