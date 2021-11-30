Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 10,216 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $627,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

