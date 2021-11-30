Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MQ. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $138,750,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marqeta (MQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.