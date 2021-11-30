Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.42% from the stock’s current price.
MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.
Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.59.
In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
