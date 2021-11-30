Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.42% from the stock’s current price.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

