Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 3.8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $53.36. Approximately 188,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,494,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46,966 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

