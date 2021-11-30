Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the October 31st total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 712.0 days.

MAHMF stock remained flat at $$11.56 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Get Mahindra & Mahindra alerts:

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.