Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the October 31st total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 712.0 days.
MAHMF stock remained flat at $$11.56 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
