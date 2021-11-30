Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post $8.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.96 billion. Magna International posted sales of $10.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $36.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.78 billion to $41.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,892. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $60.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Magna International by 41.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in Magna International by 116.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 57.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,680,000 after buying an additional 262,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

