Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLI opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

