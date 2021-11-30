M. Kraus & Co Has $5.04 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 141,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

DIS opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $268.67 billion, a PE ratio of 135.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

