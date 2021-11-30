Lynn Dickerson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lynn Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Lynn Dickerson bought 631 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,162.39.

Shares of OVLY opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.49. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.