LXI REIT plc (LXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on December 30th

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:LXI opened at GBX 147.76 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.85. LXI REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 155.60 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66.
LXI REIT Company Profile
