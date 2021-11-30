LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $663.57

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €663.57 ($754.06) and traded as high as €713.00 ($810.23). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €692.00 ($786.36), with a volume of 921,585 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($957.95) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($834.09) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($892.05) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($823.86) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €709.83 ($806.63).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €672.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €663.57.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

