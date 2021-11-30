LUXCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $793.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $280,707.91 and $793.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 52.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,568.24 or 0.98894413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.47 or 0.00315497 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.18 or 0.00503805 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.91 or 0.00181660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001568 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001107 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,590,376 coins and its circulating supply is 12,583,143 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.