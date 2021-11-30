Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$12.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective (down previously from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.42 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.96.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.9300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

