Luceco’s (LUCE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 333.50 ($4.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £536.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 354.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 376.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

